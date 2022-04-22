Q1 2022 Entra ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 22, 2022 / 06:30AM GMT

Sonja Horn - Entra ASA - CEO



Good morning all, and welcome to Entra's first quarter presentation here in Oslo. We will start, as we always do, with some highlights in the quarter. Rental income this quarter is up by 32%, NOK 781 million versus NOK 591 million same quarter last year. Net income from property management up 17%, NOK 433 million. And in the quarter, our external appraisers have increased the property valuations with 3.6%, leaving us then with net value changes of NOK 3.146 billion in the quarter. Profit before tax of NOK 3.583 billion.



In the quarter, our net letting came in negative with NOK 17 million. I'll get back to some more details on that a bit later.



We started 1 redevelopment project and 1 refurbishment project in the quarter. And we also successfully closed the transaction, acquisition of Oslo Areal and also the divestment of Hinna Park.



Our Board decided to pay out the semiannual dividend of NOK 2.6 for the second half of last year, leaving us then with a total of NOK 5.1 for the full year of 2021. And the dividend is to be paid out on May 3.



