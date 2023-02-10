Q4 2022 Entra ASA Earnings Presentation Transcript

Feb 10, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 10, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Anders Olstad

Entra ASA - Deputy CEO & CFO

* Sonja Horn

Entra ASA - CEO

* Tone Kristin Omsted

Entra ASA - Head of IR



Sonja Horn - Entra ASA - CEO



Welcome to Entra's fourth quarter presentation here in Oslo. Let's move right on to some highlights in the quarter. Rental income came in at NOK 806 million this quarter versus NOK 677 million same quarter last year. Net income from property management of NOK 320 million in the quarter and value changes with a negative of NOK 511 million, whereof NOK 363 million from property valuations, leaving us with a loss before tax of NOK 206 million in the quarter.



We have had an active quarter in respect of letting, leaving us with a net letting of NOK 4 million. We also finalized 2 redevelopment projects in the quarter and 1 new build project. We have announced that we have also sold 4 properties in the fourth quarter. And the November CPI,