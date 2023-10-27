Q3 2023 Fagerhult Group AB Earnings Presentation Transcript

Oct 27, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT

Presentation

Oct 27, 2023 / 07:30AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Michael BrÃ¼er

Fagerhult Group AB - Chief Strategy and Communication Officer

* Bodil Sonesson

Fagerhult Group AB - President and CEO

* Michael Wood

Fagerhult Group AB - CFO



Michael BrÃ¼er Fagerhult Group AB-Chief Strategy and Communication Officer



Hello, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Fagerhult Group's results for the third quarter 2023. My name is Michael BrÃ¼er, responsible for strategy and communications here at Fagerhult Group, and I will be the moderator here today.



On the call today with me, we have our President and CEO, Bodil Sonesson; and our CFO, Michael Wood. The presentation will start with Bodil giving us a brief update of our results for the third quarter. She will then continue to update us on some highlights and innovations launched during the quarter. After that, Michael will follow with more details about the performance of the group, and Bodil