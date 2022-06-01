Flowtech Fluidpower PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 01, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Flowtech Fluidpower PLC Annual General Meeting. The company may not be in a position to answer every question received during the meeting itself. However, the company review all questions submitted today and publish responses where it's appropriate to do so. I'd now like to handover to Non-Executive Chair, Roger McDowell. Good morning, sir.



Roger McDowell - Flowtech Fluidpower plc - Non-Executive Chair



Thank you, Mark. Look, let me begin by welcoming all the shareholders. I understand we've got 17 or 18 out there in cyberspace. So I'm really, really pleased you can join, and that's obviously one of the benefits of conducting an Annual General Meeting in this way. We don't have anybody physically present; all the shareholders and the Board members and employees are physically present here in Wilmslow.



So let me just begin by introducing the Board. I'm Roger McDowell, Non-Executive Chair. I have with me Bryce Brooks who is the Chief Exec. I have with me Russell Cash who is the