Half Year 2019 Ibstock PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT

Joseph Hudson - Ibstock plc - CEO & Director



Good morning and welcome to the Ibstock 2019 Interims. And also welcome to our new London Design Center. Just because this is the first time you've been here, a few housekeeping points. There are no fire alarms today. So if you do hear an alarm going on, it is a fire. There are 2 exits where you came in and to the left and to the bottom of the stairs. Conveniences are also at the bottom of the stairs on the right. So good. As usual, today, we have myself and Kevin, who will be presenting. Talk a bit about the overview. Kevin will go through the financials. I'll give some operational updates. And then we can get into some Q&A. And also, this is Kevin's last presentation today before he sails off to the sunset. On behalf of the group, I'd like to thank him for all of these contributions over the years. And I'm sure you'll wish him, like us, all the best in his future. And you don't have to clap.



So overall, it's been -- performance in the first 6 months of the year have been solid with good revenue growth in both clay and concrete and adjusted