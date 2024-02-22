Feb 22, 2024 / 04:20PM GMT
Vladimir Benjamin Bystricky - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP and Analyst
Good morning, everybody. Thanks for joining us. On day 3 of Citi's Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference. We're very excited to have ITT here with us today. We've got Luca Savi, CEO, who's been with the company since 2011 and been CEO since 2019. And we also have Emmanuel Caprais, CFO of ITT, who's been with the company since 2012 and CFO since 2020. Thanks for joining us.
Emmanuel Caprais - ITT Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
Thank you, Vlad.
Vladimir Benjamin Bystricky - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - VP and Analyst
So I'll turn it over to you guys for some initial comments, and then we'll jump into Q&A.
Emmanuel Caprais - ITT Inc. - Senior VP & CFO
Yes. So I'll just mention forward-looking statements. So our presentation and comments may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on our best view of the world and our businesses as we see them today. These assumptions
Feb 22, 2024 / 04:20PM GMT
