Q1 2024 EVN AG Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 29, 2024

Stefan Szyszkowitz EVN AG-CFO&Spokesman of the Executive Board



Welcome, everybody, to the events conference call on the results for the first quarter of this current financial year. The first three months of this financial year, where again a marked by very mild weather conditions in all our three core markets, especially compared to the long-term average. We are also observing changes in consumer behavior towards a reduction in energy consumption through energy saving measures and increasing own generation volumes of customer operated photovoltaic equipment as well.



In addition to the weather and consumer related effect. Also, market prices are declining after the historical distortions and high volatility of the last few years. Despite these unfavorable conditions, we can report stable business development for this