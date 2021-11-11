Q3 2021 Salmones Camanchaca SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2021 / NTS GMT

Ricardo GarcÃ­a Holtz - Salmones Camanchaca SA - Vice Chairman of the Board



Good morning. We are now reporting the third-quarter earning of Salmones Camanchaca. Together with me is Manuel Arriagada, the CEO of Salmones Camanchaca. And we expect for the next -- in the next 30 minutes, 35 minutes to go over the earnings report that was reported yesterday.



The agenda for today is similar to previous reports with one other item at the end that refers to the capital increase that the company is undergoing now.



One of the key highlights of this quarter, I believe that in the context of the incidents that we have had in the early part of 2021 in reference with the summer blooms that we experienced, I think that the quarter clearly signaled a recovery from that moment. And we saw a very positive recovery of both earnings -- revenues and earnings as we will cover in this report.



Price achievements were particularly strong in the quarter for reasons that we would cover, where we also leverage our value-added strategy in the main and core markets. With the recovery also on