Q3 2022 Salmones Camanchaca SA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 / NTS GMT

Ricardo GarcÃ­a Holtz - Salmones Camanchaca S.A. - Vice Chairman



Good morning, everyone. Good afternoon to the rest. And then thank you for attending this third quarter Salmones Camanchaca earnings report. It has been a rough road during the last two years to come to this 2022, where we have regained or recovered our capacities and our profitability, as we will see during this report.



We've taken a lot of lessons in the last two years, with the pandemic condition and the climate change impact situation in the south of Chile. And we believe we've came out stronger than before these two years. And 2022 well reflect that.



There is a lot of information in our earnings report. But I would summarize it as a very simple earnings report. And we'll make sure that during this presentation, you take away the key elements, our base report.



As you have seen in the report, the profitability improved substantially compared to the same quarter of 2021 as a consequence of higher prices, larger volume sold, and product format, and market mix in our sales strategy that took