Q1 2023 Salmones Camanchaca SA Earnings Call Transcript

Ricardo GarcÃ­a - Salmones Camanchaca S.A. - Vice Chairman



Good morning for coming to this earnings report of Salmones Camanchaca for the first quarter of 2023. I think it's appropriate to start this earnings report by having one moment to remember our founder Jorge FernÃ¡ndez ValdÃ©s, who died a few weeks ago, someone that took control of Camanchaca, the holding company and controlling partners of Salmones Camanchaca in 1980 when the company was selling approximately $3 million. In the last year of Jorge FernÃ¡ndez ValdÃ©s, the company had revenue of $725 million, that is 250 times the size of the company when he acquired the control of Camanchaca. So I think it's appropriate to remember him and thanks for his great contribution to our company.



It is also appropriate to remember that we are in this first quarter of 2023, had the fifth anniversary of Salmones Camanchaca's IPO. And I'd like to remember that when we made the IPO five years ago, precisely in this first quarter, the company, Salmones Camanchaca had revenue of $80 million and EBITDA of $18 million and net interest