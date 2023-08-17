Q2 2023 Salmones Camanchaca SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Ricardo GarcÃ­a Holtz - Salmones Camanchaca S.A. - Vice-Chairman



(audio in progress) Northern Hemisphere. This is the second quarter earnings report of Salmones Camanchaca, 5.5 years after our IPO. And we plan to cover within the next 45 minutes the main highlights of the second quarter. The agenda, as usual, we will cover some of the operational review markets, financial review, and some summary at the end.



What are the highlights of the quarter? I think it's obvious from the reading that we have lower harvest volumes. However, this was according to the company's plan for the quarter. And that also allow us to do a major maintenance of the plants, both in the primary and secondary plant that were interrupted its function for about five weeks, meaning that the process volume and all the fresh sales were much lower, but that was according to the plan, as I said.



In fact, that maintenance plan had an impact on the financials of the second quarter of about $3 million alone. That's a onetime non-recurrent effect. The volume reduction is part of the mitigation plan as we've