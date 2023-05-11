Q1 2023 Addiko Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

May 11, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Herbert Juranek - Addiko Bank AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Let me welcome you to the presentation of the first quarter results 2023 of Addiko Bank on behalf of my colleagues, Ganesh, Tadej, Edgar and Constantin. We have prepared the following agenda for you. I will start with an executive summary of our key figures and then pass on to Ganesh, who will uptake you on our achievements on the business side. In the second chapter, Edgar will provide you with the insight on our financial performance and Tadej will inform you about our progress in the risk area. At the end, I will present to you the cornerstones of our acceleration program and our current outlook on 2023 before we move on to Q&A.



So let's begin with the highlights. The results of the first quarter are quite positive. We are able to increase our net profit by 50% year-on-year from EUR 6.5 million to EUR 9.7 million. This leads to EUR 0.50 earnings per share in the first quarter. The return on average tangible equity went from 3.3% in Q1 last year to 5.4% this year. Our operating