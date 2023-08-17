Half Year 2023 Addiko Bank AG Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 17, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome, and thank you for joining the Addiko Bank AG Half Year Results 2023. (Operator Instructions). I would like now to turn the conference over to Herbert Juranek, CEO. Please go ahead.



Herbert Juranek - Addiko Bank AG - CEO & Chairman of the Management Board



Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. I would like to welcome you to the presentation of the half year results 2023 of Addiko Bank. Together with my colleagues, Ganesh, Tadej, Edgar and Constantin. Let me show you today's agenda. In the beginning, I will focus on the key highlights of our results, and report on the progress we made in the first half of 2023. Ganesh will continue and present to you our achievements on the business side.



After that, Edgar will give you more insight on our financial performance and Tadej will inform you about the improvements in the risk area. Finally, I will do a quick wrap-up and review to you our upgraded outlook on 2023 before we move on to our Q&A. So let's start with a positive note.



We are happy that we were