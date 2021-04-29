Q1 2021 Solutions 30 SE Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Gianbeppi Fortis - Solutions 30 SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Thank you, and thank you all for being with us today. I'm here with you to comment our full year results for 2020 and our Q1 revenue for 2021. I will make a brief introduction, while Amaury Boilot, our CFO, will further comment our financials. And Robert Ziegler, our new Chief Transformation Officer, will detail our market outlook and transformation plan.



Robert was chosen after a search started in October 2020. He was appointed at the beginning of the month and joined the group Management Board. He has extensive management expertise with multibillion-euro companies and a demonstrated history of successfully managing business transformation and business planning as well as structuring corporate organizations.



His mission within the group is to accelerate the transformation and the structuring of our organization as the new growth phase is opening for Solutions 30. We have done a lot already in the past 2 years, and we will clearly remain committed