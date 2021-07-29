Q2 2021 Solutions 30 SE Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Thank you. Good afternoon, everybody. Thank you for being with us for this presentation of the first half '21 revenues.



Let's go to the first slide first. Okay. So we had a very good -- next one, please. A very good first half performance with an increase of a little bit more than 20% of our revenues. Almost all of that is organic. That is just a little contribution of the external growth -- some small external growth that we did at the end of '20, in particular in the U.K., and we are up by almost 40% compared to the first half of '19. This organic growth is strong, in particular in the countries where we had startups of new contracts, Benelux, Italy and Spain.