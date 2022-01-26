Full Year 2021 Solutions 30 SE Corporate Sales Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2022 / 05:15PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to Solutions 30 2021 Final Year Revenue. Please note, this conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I will now hand over to your host, Gianbeppi Fortis, CEO; and Amaury Boilot, CFO, to begin today's conference. Thank you.



Gianbeppi Fortis - Solutions 30 SE - Co-Founder, Chairman of Executive Board & CEO



Good evening, everybody, and thank you for being with us today for this conference call. Please note that in 2022, our conference call will be held immediately after the release of our financials at 6:15 p.m. I'm here today with Amaury Boilot, our CFO, to present our Q4 and full year 2021 revenue. As usual, we will open the Q&A session at the end of the presentation.



Let's start with Slide #4. After a very good start of the year in 2021 with a growth of about 21%, the business was contrasted in Q4, same as what it was in Q3. The second half of 2020 was exceptionally strong with the highly positive impact of remote work as a consequence of the COVID lockdown situation. Today, we are experiencing a mature