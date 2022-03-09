Mar 09, 2022 / NTS GMT

Unidentified Participant



(technical difficulty) carry both wet and dry products. And 2021 was a transformative year for the company, took delivery of its last CLEANBU and successfully implemented them into their combination trading.



So with that, I'd like to introduce CEO, Engebret Dahm.



Engebret Dahm - Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA - CEO



Thank you, Marcus.



So we have a fleet of combination carriers that are both tankers and dry bulk vessels. So we have two types: the CABUs, which, in tanker mode, transport mainly caustic soda to the big alumina refineries; and our new CLEANBUs, the last ship delivered in July last year, which can do all type of liquid cargoes and most of the capacity currently in the tanker market into the clean petroleum trade.



Both ship types can transport any type of dry bulk commodities. So our business is to transport tanker cargoes into regions that are big exporters of dry bulk commodities. East Australia is a good example. We transport caustic soda and clean petroleum products southbound. And we combine it with dry