Nov 03, 2022 / NTS GMT
Engebret Dahm - Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA - CEO
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the third-quarter result presentation of Klaveness Combination Carriers. I'm Engebret Dahm, the CEO of the company. And together with me, I have Liv Dyrnes, our CFO. As always, please use the webcast solution to send in your questions, and we will go through it after the presentation.
So we are owners of combination carriers, being both tankers and dry bulk vessels. In tanker mode, competing against LR1 and MR product tankers. And in dry bulk mode, competing against Panamax and Kamsarmax dry bulk vessels. We employ our ships in trades where our ships, through combining the cargo service, standard tanker and dry bulk vessel, improves substantially the efficiency of the shipping in the trades they are employed.
We have a quite unique value creation to our shareholders and other stakeholders through being more sustainable; lower earnings volatility; and over time, higher profitability than the standard vessels in the tanker and dry bulk space, which I will come back to. But let's start up looking at
Q3 2022 Klaveness Combination Carriers ASA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 03, 2022 / NTS GMT
