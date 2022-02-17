Feb 17, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT

Presentation

Feb 17, 2022 / 09:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Ian Gibson

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - Strategy & IR Director

* Peter Bernard Duffy

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Director

* Scilla Grimble

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CFO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Ciaran Donnelly

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Joseph Barnet-Lamb

CrÃ©dit Suisse AG, Research Division - Research Analyst



=====================

Peter Bernard Duffy - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Director



Good morning, everybody, and welcome to MoneySuperMarket Group prelim results for 2021.



I'm Peter Duffy, the CEO; and I'm joined this morning by Scilla Grimble, our CFO. And thank you very much for those who are able to join in person, and also, can I welcome all of those people who are joining us on the webcast this