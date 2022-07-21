Jul 21, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT

Jul 21, 2022 / 06:00AM GMT



Corporate Participants

* Peter Bernard Duffy

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Director

* Scilla Grimble

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CFO & Director



Peter Bernard Duffy - Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Director



Welcome to the Moneysupermarket Group Interim Results for 2022. I'm Peter Duffy, the CEO, and I'm joined this morning by Scilla Grimble, our CFO.



So far this year, the business has performed strongly in what have been challenging market conditions. We delivered results ahead of market expectations with revenue for the half at GBP 193 million. That's up 19%, or 2% excluding Quidco, and profit returning to growth with EBITDA up by 10%.



And since I joined, I've explained the benefit of running our brands across the common data and tech-led platform. Nearly 2 years on, we've come a long way, moving our data CRM, our PPC and our content management systems onto new market-leading