Jul 21, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Presentation (Q&A)

Jul 21, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT



=====================

Corporate Participants

=====================

* Peter Bernard Duffy

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Director

* Scilla Grimble

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CFO & Director



=====================

Conference Call Participants

=====================

* Adam Ian Berlin

UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Equity Research Analyst

* Andrew Geoffrey Ross

Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Bridie Anne Barrett Schmidt

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Analyst

* Ciaran Donnelly

Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst

* Rosslyn Antony Jobber

Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst



=====================

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Moneysupermarket Interim Results 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



Please be