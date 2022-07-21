Jul 21, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation (Q&A)
Jul 21, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Peter Bernard Duffy
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CEO & Director
* Scilla Grimble
Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC - CFO & Director
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Adam Ian Berlin
UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Director and Equity Research Analyst
* Andrew Geoffrey Ross
Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Bridie Anne Barrett Schmidt
Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - Analyst
* Ciaran Donnelly
Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Research Analyst
* Rosslyn Antony Jobber
Citigroup Inc. Exchange Research - Research Analyst
=====================
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Moneysupermarket Interim Results 2022 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
Please be
Half Year 2022 Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC Earnings Presentation (Q&A) Transcript
Jul 21, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...