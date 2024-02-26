SoftBank Corp ESG Briefing Transcript

Feb 26, 2024 / NTS GMT

Junichi Miyakawa - SoftBank Corp. - President, CEO & Representative Director



This is Miyakawa of SoftBank Corporation. So today is our very first ESG briefing session. First, I would like to explain our approach to ESG management.



Based on our management philosophy of information evolution, happiness for everyone, and our vision of being -- becoming a corporate group needed most by people around the world, we have identified materiality and we'll respond to it through our business activities. Then we pursue to achieve both the realization of a sustainable society and enhancement of corporate value. What do we need to do to achieve this? Last May, we explained and we announced, in the long-term vision, next-generation social infrastructure essential for development of a digital