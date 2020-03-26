Mar 26, 2020 / 06:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone. And welcome to Qualys analyst investor product briefing to discuss the groundbreaking free remote endpoint protection offering. This call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) If you have any additional questions, you can submit them through the webcast portal or e-mail them to ir.qualys.com.



I would now like to turn the call over to Vinayak Rao, VP, Corporate Development, Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.



Vinayak Rao - Qualys, Inc. - VP of Corporate Development & IR



Good day, and welcome to our product briefing to discuss our new groundbreaking remote endpoint protection solution. Joining me today are Philippe Courtot, our Chairman and CEO; and Sumedh Thakar, our President and Chief Product Officer.



Before we get started, I would like to remind you that the remarks today might include forward-looking statements that generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Actual results may differ materially from these statements. Factors that could cause results to differ