Qualys Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 10, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Qualys 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Conference Call.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. Philippe Courtot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.



Philippe F. Courtot - Qualys, Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you very much. Okay. Thank you very much, and good morning, and welcome to Qualys 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I am Philippe Courtot, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Qualys. I hope you and your families are well at this unique time in our nation's history. As provided in the company's bylaws, I will act as Chair of this meeting.



Before proceeding further, let me introduce the directors of the company who are attending this meeting virtually. They are: Wendy Pfeiffer, who is standing for reelection; Sandra Bergeron; Kristi Rogers. Also with us are Kathy Blackwell of CT Hagberg LLC, our inspector of elections; and Amanda McCarty, representing Grant Thornton LLP, our independent auditor.



I will now turn the