Qualys Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Sumedh S. Thakar - Qualys, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning, and welcome to Qualys' 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I'm Sumedh Thakar, Chief Executive Officer and a Director of Qualys. As provided in the company's bylaws, I will act as Chair of this meeting, which I now call to order.



Before proceeding further, let me take a moment to say how deeply saddened I am about the passing of Philippe Courtot. Philippe was an exceptional leader, and he deeply cared about Qualys, its employees and its investors. We will miss him greatly.



I would now like to introduce the other members of the company's Board of Directors who are attending this meeting virtually. They are Sandra Bergeron, Kristi Rogers and John Zangardi. Also with us are Kathy Blackwell of CT Hagberg LLC, our Inspector of Election; and Amanda McCarty, representing Grant Thornton LLP, our independent auditors.



I will now turn the meeting over to Bruce Posey, our VP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, to conduct the formal portion of the meeting.



Bruce K. Posey -