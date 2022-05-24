May 24, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Douglas Jonathan Bruehl - JPMorgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Research Analyst



All right. I think we're going to go ahead and get started. First of all, good morning. My name is Douglas Bruehl, and I'm an associate on the software research team. With me this morning, we have the privilege of hosting CEO, Sumedh Thakar and CFO, Joo Mi Kim, both of Qualys. So we'll do about a 20-minute Q&A session up here and then save the final 15 for any remaining questions from the floor.



So welcome to both of you. Thank you so much for being here. For those not as familiar with the Qualys story, can you give a brief overview of both the platform and the business?



Sumedh S. Thakar - Qualys, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes. Brief is going to be hard. I've been at Qualys for almost 20 years, but Qualys, we are a cloud-based cybersecurity platform that provides enterprise cybersecurity solutions as a platform to some of the largest enterprises in the world. And essentially, we provide our customers the ability to mitigate their cyber risk and monitor