Jun 15, 2021 / 08:30PM GMT

Gregory Allen Harrison - BofA Securities, Research Division - Analyst



Hi, everyone. Welcome to day 2 of the Virtual Napa Conference here at Bank of America. I'm Greg Harrison, one of the analysts on the biotech team. And on behalf of myself and Geoff Meacham, we'd like to welcome Greg Demopulos, CEO of Omeros. We'll jump into Q&A in a moment, but Greg, if you want to make any opening comments, please do so now.



Gregory A. Demopulos - Omeros Corporation - Co-Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Yes. Thanks, Greg, to you and Geoff and the rest of the team at BofA. We're appreciative of the opportunity to join you folks today. So thanks.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Securities, Research Division - AnalystGreat. So your lead program is a complement inhibitor targeting MASP-2 in lectin pathway. Maybe you can just give an overview of the advantages that you see from your end, looking upstream within complement as opposed to other assets that target later in the cascade like C2 or --