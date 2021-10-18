Omeros Corp Regulatory Update Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2021 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to today's call for Omeros Corporation. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this call is being recorded at the company's request and a replay will be available on the company's website for 1 week from today.



I'll turn over the call to Jennifer Williams, Investor Relations for Omeros.



Jennifer Williams -



Good morning, and thank you for joining the call today to discuss the Complete Response Letter received from Food and Drug Administration on Friday, October 15, after market close.



I'd like to remind you that today's call will include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to resolve the matters set forth in the Complete Response Letter and obtain regulatory approval for narsoplimab, plans regarding future actions and communications with FDA and statements regarding the sufficiency of our capital resources and the availability of funding alternatives. These statements are based on management's beliefs and expectations as of today only and are subject to change. All forward-looking