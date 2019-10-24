Oct 24, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Maire Tecnimont 9 Months 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Maire Tecnimont. Please go ahead, sir.
Pierroberto Folgiero - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good afternoon. The third quarter has seen a faster advancement of E and EP projects, which were awarded to the group in the previous months. These have led to lower quarterly volumes, which did not affect the EBITDA, which continues to be in line with our guidance, thanks to higher marginality as the EPC contribution has been lower than the average due to a temporary phasing of certain EPC projects.
We consider the impact on volumes as temporary and expect a pickup in the production from this quarter already. The most important factor is that a fair amount of service project that are -- that we're executing at the moment is expected to lead to more
Nine Months 2019 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 24, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...