Nine Months 2019 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2019

Pierroberto Folgiero - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good afternoon. The third quarter has seen a faster advancement of E and EP projects, which were awarded to the group in the previous months. These have led to lower quarterly volumes, which did not affect the EBITDA, which continues to be in line with our guidance, thanks to higher marginality as the EPC contribution has been lower than the average due to a temporary phasing of certain EPC projects.



We consider the impact on volumes as temporary and expect a pickup in the production from this quarter already. The most important factor is that a fair amount of service project that are -- that we're executing at the moment is expected to lead to more