Nine Months 2020 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 11, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT

Pierroberto Folgiero - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for attending the 9 months 2020 financial results conference call. As the world continues to experience and face unprecedented challenges, all our projects are up and running safely. This is thanks to our quick and flexible response that led our group to progressively adapt to a new normal.



Safety remains our #1 priority, as evidenced by our anti-COVID measures and the lost-time injury frequencies of 0 in the first 9 months of 2020. Our approach has also allowed us to enjoy a healthy marginality in our business throughout the year.



Cash flow generation has continued in Q3 leading to a further improvement