Nov 11, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Maire Tecnimont 9 Months 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)
At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Maire Tecnimont. Please go ahead, sir.
Pierroberto Folgiero - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Executive Director
Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for attending the 9 months 2020 financial results conference call. As the world continues to experience and face unprecedented challenges, all our projects are up and running safely. This is thanks to our quick and flexible response that led our group to progressively adapt to a new normal.
Safety remains our #1 priority, as evidenced by our anti-COVID measures and the lost-time injury frequencies of 0 in the first 9 months of 2020. Our approach has also allowed us to enjoy a healthy marginality in our business throughout the year.
Cash flow generation has continued in Q3 leading to a further improvement
Nine Months 2020 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 11, 2020 / 04:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...