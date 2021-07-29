Half Year 2021 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Maire Tecnimont First Half 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Pierroberto Folgiero, CEO of Maire Tecnimont. Please go ahead, sir.



Pierroberto Folgiero - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - CEO, MD & Executive Director



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for attending the first half 2021 financial results conference call. As both existing and new projects in our backlog are advancing this year, all the major KPIs are growing in the first half vis-a-vis the same period of last year. As a result, we recorded first half revenues of EUR 1.3 billion, up 9.2%, and EBITDA of EUR 80 million, up 9.1%, and the group net income that has almost doubled to EUR 40.1 million. EBITDA profitability continues to be in line with our annual guidance of 6%.



Cash flow generation has continued in the second quarter, driving the first half total to EUR 164.2 million, helped by