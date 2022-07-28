Half Year 2022 Maire Tecnimont SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / NTS GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the Chorus Call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Maire Tecnimont First Half 2022 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Alessandro Bernini, CEO of Maire Tecnimont. Please go ahead, sir.



Alessandro Bernini - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - CEO, Group CFO & Director



Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for attending the first half 2022 financial results conference call. The first half of 2022 has shown a solid and growing financial performance. Revenues and EBITDA have grown at a double-digit rate versus the corresponding period of last year. Net income has also grown at an impressive rate.



We are starting to reap the benefits of our investments in Green Energy with the new projects started leading to higher revenues of EUR 125.7 million and a record backlog of about EUR 800 million, which has increased threefold over 1 year.



This solid financial performance has been accompanied by a very strong cash flow