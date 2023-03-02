Maire Tecnimont SpA Capital Markets Day Transcript

Mar 02, 2023 / 09:30AM GMT

Fabrizio Di Amato - Maire Tecnimont S.p.A. - Executive Chairman



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for being here with us in such a special day. I'm really excited today because we are entering in the second life of our group. And it's the new beginning for us and for me. As you've seen, we have built a leading engineering player having more than [100] year of history. Now we are the key players in the energy transition. We want to use all our expertise to respond to the growing market requested for the new approach. We are starting a new journey, and we will do it in full, immersive automosphere.



Alessandro Bernini is our CEO, and all managers will show you an industrial plan and ambitious goals. Today, on this stage, you will see how we continue to evolve our DNA as a group. How we got a more technology-driven. How much we want to give back value to our society. Today, we want to show -- to share with you the great result we are expecting and we are working for, great result for our people, shareholders and stakeholders.



We set our ambition to double our numbers in the next 10 years