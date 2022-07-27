Half Year 2022 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2022 / 03:00PM GMT

Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and Corporate Development & IR Officer



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to the Cementir Holding 2022 first half results highlights. I will refer to the presentation deck that's been distributed on Page 2. We would like to highlight that revenues -- yes, I'm sorry, I'm here with Mr. Francesco Caltagirone, our Chairman and Chief Executive. Good afternoon. And he is happy to take your questions at the end of this short presentation that we'll go through right now.



So on Page 2, starting with this highlights on the results. You can see that revenues for the group reached EUR 811 million, up 22%. Excluding IAS 29, revenues were