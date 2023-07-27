Half Year 2023 Cementir Holding NV Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 27, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. This is the (inaudible) call conference operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Cementir Holding First Half 2023 Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Marco Maria Bianconi, Head of M&A and Investor Relations; and Mr. Francesco Caltagirone, Chairman and CEO. Please, go ahead.



Marco Maria Bianconi - Cementir Holding N.V. - Group Chief M&A, Integration and Corporate Development & IR Officer



Thank you, and welcome, everybody, to Cementir Holding 2023 First Half Results Conference Call. My name is Marco Bianconi. I'm here with the Chairman and Chief Executive, Francesco Caltagirone.



Good afternoon. I'm going to go through 9 slides presentation deck that you should have received, and we leave the room for questions. So starting with the presentation on Page 2, with the financial highlights for the first half year. Revenues reached EUR 84.7 million, up 1.1% year-over-year. Non-GAAP revenues were EUR 868.2 million, up 5% year-over-year. Cement