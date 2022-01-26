Q4 2021 QCR Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 26, 2022 / 04:00PM GMT

Larry J. Helling - QCR Holdings, Inc. - CEO & Director



Thank you, operator. Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for taking the time to join us today. I will start the call with a brief discussion regarding our full year performance. Todd will follow with additional details on our financial results for the fourth quarter.



We are very pleased with our financial performance in the fourth quarter and for the full year, highlighted by record net income and earnings per share. Our 2021 record results were driven by robust loan growth and expanded net interest margin, solid fee income, carefully managed expenses and excellent credit quality. Our adjusted net income increased 58% for the year and diluted EPS by 63%. We grew our tangible book value per share by nearly $6 to just over $38 per