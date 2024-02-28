Half Year 2024 Capitol Health Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2024 / 10:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by and welcome to the Capitol Health Limited half-year results, 2024. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Justin Walter, Chief Executive. Please go ahead.



Justin Walter - Capitol Health Ltd. - MD



Thank you, and welcome all, and thanks for joining the call on this busy late, last day of February. Because the Cap's team, Capitol Health team, both the clinic staff and support staff, have been very pleased with our half-year performance, and we continue to work very hard to deliver on our strategic initiatives to drive further organic growth.



I'll refer you to slide 4, which is a summary of our performance for the half. I won't go through these slides. Shaw will do that later in the presentation in the third slides, but a good performance thus far. Refer you to slide 5. Here you can see our revenue from operations has grown 20.1% over the pcp. Keep in mind that those assets mighty in it and so we need to carve that out to look for organic growth. When we do that, we see our organic growth of 9.5