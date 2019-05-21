Galliford Try PLC Trading Statement Call Transcript

May 21, 2019 / 07:00AM GMT

Graham Prothero - Galliford Try plc - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Galliford Try's trading update. I'm here with Andrew Duxbury. I hope you can see the slides on your screen, and we'll talk you through those and then we'll have some time for questions afterwards.



So the overview is that we anticipate the full year results, which is consistent with the current range -- current analyst range, which, as you can see on the slide, we think is GBP 112.7 million to GBP 123.3 million at the pretax level. We've now completed the strategic review of Construction, which was to restructure and refocus that business, and we're now well on with implementing our proposals.



Linden Homes continues to perform well in stable conditions. And Partnerships & Regeneration goes from strength to strength. And pleasingly, average net debt remains in line with the guidance that we've given of GBP 170 million to GBP 190 million for the full year.



So turning then to the -- for the review of Construction. We set out with certain objectives.