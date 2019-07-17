Jul 17, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Graham Prothero - Galliford Try plc - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director



Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Galliford Try's July trading update. With me this morning is Andrew Duxbury, Group Finance Director.



Very pleased that all 3 businesses are trading well and in line with our expectations, and we expect profit before tax to be in line with the consensus. That, of course, includes an exceptional charge of GBP 40 million, and Andrew will talk about that in a few moments.



So very pleased that we've completed our restructure in Construction where we're focusing that businesses firmly on its areas of strength, being the excellent regional building businesses together with highways and water. The management team has been slimmed down and reorganized, and we're well placed now to