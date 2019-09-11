Sep 11, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Presentation
Sep 11, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Andrew Duxbury
Galliford Try plc - Group Finance Director & Director
* Andrew Hammond
Galliford Try plc - CEO of Linden Homes & Member of the Executive Board
* Bill Hocking
Galliford Try plc - CEO of Construction & Investments and Member of Executive Board
* Graham Prothero
Galliford Try plc - CEO, Member of Executive Board & Executive Director
* Stephen Teagle
Galliford Try plc - CEO of Partnerships & Regeneration and Member of Executive Board
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Aynsley Lammin
Canaccord Genuity Corp., Research Division - Analyst
* Charlie Campbell
Liberum Capital Limited, Research Division - Housebuilding Analyst
* Christen David Hjorth
Numis Securities Limited, Research Division - Analyst
* Clyde Lewis
Peel Hunt LLP, Research Division - Analyst
* Gavin
Full Year 2019 Galliford Try PLC Earnings Presentation Transcript
Sep 11, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...