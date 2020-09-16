Sep 16, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Bill Hocking - Galliford Try Holdings PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, all, and welcome to our full year results presentation for the year ending June 2020. It's been a busy year and a year of significant business change for us. Firstly, through the disposal of the housebuilding businesses and then, of course, managing the continuing business through COVID-19. I'm here with Andrew Duxbury, Finance Director, and he has the agenda for today. Andrew and I will present for about 20 minutes, and then we'll take questions.



So on to Slide 3. This is what I see as important for the success of our business to be a people-orientated progressive values-driven business that delivers predictably for our stakeholders. People are at the heart of any successful business, and we have excellent people. We aim to attract, retain and provide great career development opportunities for people with the right attitude, culture and competence.



Despite the pandemic, we have continued and, in fact, increased our early careers intake. A progressive mindset is important to keep pace with change in