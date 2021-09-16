Sep 16, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
Bill Hocking - Galliford Try Holdings PLC - CEO & Executive Director
Good morning, all, and welcome to our full-year results presentation for the year ending June 2021. I'm Bill Hocking, Chief Executive, and I'm joined here by our Finance Director, Andrew Duxbury. Here is the agenda for today, I will run through the highlights, Andrew will take us through the numbers. I'll give an update on our strategy for sustainable growth, and then we'll take questions.
So the highlights. We've had a good year. Thanks to our excellent people, processes, supply chain and clients, we've delivered PBT slightly above the top end of market expectations. I'm very pleased to report our achievement of 2% operating profit earlier than anticipated and demonstrating good margin progression against our target. We've updated our strategy to deliver sustainable growth, and I'll explain this and our new targets after Andrew has taken us through the numbers.
Over to you, please, Andrew.
Andrew Duxbury - Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Finance Director & Director
Full Year 2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC Earnings Call Transcript
Sep 16, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...