Sep 16, 2021 / 08:30AM GMT

Bill Hocking - Galliford Try Holdings PLC - CEO & Executive Director



Good morning, all, and welcome to our full-year results presentation for the year ending June 2021. I'm Bill Hocking, Chief Executive, and I'm joined here by our Finance Director, Andrew Duxbury. Here is the agenda for today, I will run through the highlights, Andrew will take us through the numbers. I'll give an update on our strategy for sustainable growth, and then we'll take questions.



So the highlights. We've had a good year. Thanks to our excellent people, processes, supply chain and clients, we've delivered PBT slightly above the top end of market expectations. I'm very pleased to report our achievement of 2% operating profit earlier than anticipated and demonstrating good margin progression against our target. We've updated our strategy to deliver sustainable growth, and I'll explain this and our new targets after Andrew has taken us through the numbers.



Over to you, please, Andrew.



Andrew Duxbury - Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Finance Director & Director



