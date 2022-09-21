Sep 21, 2022 / 08:30AM GMT

Bill Hocking - Galliford Try Holdings PLC - Chairman of Executive Board, CEO & Executive Director



Good morning all, and welcome to Galliford Try Holdings Full Year Results Presentation for the year ending June '22. I'm Bill Hocking, Chief Exec., and I'm here with Andrew Duxbury, Group Finance Director.



Here's the agenda for today. I'll start with some highlights. Andrew will take us through the numbers, and I'll then give a progress update on our sustainable growth strategy.



We've had another really good year and made excellent progress towards our 2026 targets. Our great people supported by our supply chain and with the pragmatism of most of our clients means that we have managed the challenges of inflation and the availability of labor, materials without any impact on our performance.



I'm grateful to our people throughout the U.K. for the effort and hard work required to achieve these results and thank them all for their excellent contribution to the business.



Our pre-exceptional PBT is up 68% to GBP 19.1 million, which is an operating margin of 2.4%,