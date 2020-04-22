Apr 22, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
Operator
Thank you thank you for joining us today for day one of the April 2020 virtual investor summit presented by JTC and LaVoie Health Sciences. (Operator Instructions). Our next presentation comes from Larry Kenyon of Outlook Therapeutics. Please begin.
Larry Kenyon - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. - President, CEO & CFO
Thanks, Brock. Thank you, everyone, for attending this morning's presentation. Also I'd like to thank JTC and LaVoie for putting this together as we all try and adjust to a very different and very fluid normal each day. As Rob mentioned, my name is Larry Kenyon. I am President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Outlook Therapeutics.
Before we get started here really quick, just the forward looking statements disclaimer. Everyone should keep in mind that we will be making some forward-looking statements today and we won't endeavor to update anyone on those forward-looking statements, so please go to our website and view our SEC filings for the latest information.
Outlook Therapeutics is a late clinical stage
Outlook Therapeutics Inc Virtual Investor Summit Transcript
Apr 22, 2020 / 02:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...