Nov 07, 2023 / 06:50PM GMT
Eddie Hickman - Guggenheim - Analyst
All right. Good afternoon. Welcome back, everyone, to the 5th Annual Guggenheim I&I Conference. My name is Eddie Hickman. I'm one of the biotech analysts here. I'm joined today by Russ Trenary, the President and CEO of Outlook Therapeutics. Thank you so much for joining me, Russ.
Russ Trenary - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. - Analyst
Thanks for having us, Eddie.
Eddie Hickman - Guggenheim - Analyst
So maybe before we get started to some of the questions I have, I'll let you maybe take five or ten minutes to talk about the history of Outlook and the data you've generated so far and what you've been doing over the last year or so.
Russ Trenary - Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. - Analyst
Yeah, great. Thanks so much. Yeah, I think we've got a super exciting program. The way that the marketplace lays out in the United States right now in the anti-VEGF for retina treatment space is about 50% of the injections every year are occupied by brands that
Outlook Therapeutics Inc at Guggenheim Securities Inflammation & Immunology Conference Transcript
Nov 07, 2023 / 06:50PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...