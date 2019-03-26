Full Year 2018 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Pavel JakubÃ­k - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Former Group CFO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Kofola's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call.



My name is Pavel JakubÃÂ­k, and I'm Kofola Group CFO. Today with me are Janis Samaras, our Group CEO; and Daniel BuryÃÂ¡, Kofola's CeskoSlovensko business unit CEO. Janis will start today's presentation with a brief summary of the major achievements during the year, and later on I will comment on the fourth quarter and full year results. And finally, we will present to you the guidance for 2019. Afterwards, as usual, we will answer your questions.



So now I will hand over the voice to Janis.



Janis Samaras - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Chairman & CEO



Good morning, ladies and