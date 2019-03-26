Mar 26, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Kofola's 12 Months 2018 Results Conference Call.
I'll now hand you over to Mr. Pavel JakubÃÂk, Group CFO; and Mr. Janis Samaras, CEO.
Sirs, you may begin.
Pavel JakubÃk - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Former Group CFO & Director
Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Kofola's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Conference Call.
My name is Pavel JakubÃÂk, and I'm Kofola Group CFO. Today with me are Janis Samaras, our Group CEO; and Daniel BuryÃÂ¡, Kofola's CeskoSlovensko business unit CEO. Janis will start today's presentation with a brief summary of the major achievements during the year, and later on I will comment on the fourth quarter and full year results. And finally, we will present to you the guidance for 2019. Afterwards, as usual, we will answer your questions.
So now I will hand over the voice to Janis.
Janis Samaras - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Chairman & CEO
Good morning, ladies and
Full Year 2018 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript
Mar 26, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...