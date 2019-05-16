Q1 2019 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Pavel JakubÃ­k - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Kofola First Quarter 2019 Conference Call. My name is Pavel JakubÃ­k, Kofola Group CFO, and I will lead you through the comments for the first quarter results. Allow me to start with some general comments first. The first quarter, as you probably know, is off-season of -- for our business, with just 1 peak being the Easter time, which this year took place just in April as compared to Easter 2018 in March. So this one fact that should be taken into account when analyzing the figures. Despite this fact, Kofola Group has been able to deliver in the first quarter very positive results, EBITDA of CZK 118 million, which means growth of more than 12%. And by that, we have some foundation for further growth in the company's value. This