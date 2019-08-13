Half Year 2019 Kofola CeskoSlovensko as Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 13, 2019 / 07:30AM GMT

Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to Kofola First Half Year and Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call. My name is Pavel JakubÃ­k, Kofola Group CFO. [We are looking here at] in the sales figures here in the second and third quarter of the year due to the increased consumption in the spring and summer months. Unfortunately, this May was one of the coldest and rainiest months overall [with respect] in all countries where Kofola operates. Due to the unfavorable weather in May, we lost about CZK 85 million in revenues comparing to last year in our budget, which has negative impact on our contribution and profit. The sunny weather in June was not sufficient to cover all the losses incurred in May. Despite a significant drop in revenues in May, in first half year Kofola Group