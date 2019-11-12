Nov 12, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Pavel JakubÃ­k - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Group CFO & Director



Thank you. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Generally, in soft drink business, the sales peak appears in the second and third quarter of the year due to the increased consumption in the spring and summer months, with third quarter being the most important.



Kofola Group's third quarter results were very positive and compensated for our performance from second quarter caused by very cold and rainy May. In 9 months 2019, Kofola group reports revenues of CZK 4.893 billion, which means growth of 3.6%, while third quarter revenues recorded even higher growth by 3.9%.



The growth of revenues in 9 months was visible in all business segments, mainly in Adriatic region. The gross profit margin of 48% remained stable in 9 months, while reaching even 51.4% in third quarter 2019, being higher by 1 percentage point