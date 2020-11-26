Nov 26, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Lenka Frostova - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - IR Manager



Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to Kofola's 2020 First Quarter Results Conference Call. You will now hear a recording of the summary of the group's results presented by Group CEO, Janis Samaras, and Group CFO, Martin PisklÃ¡k. This will be followed by business insights presented by CzechoSlovakia CEO, Daniel BuryÅ¡.



Janis Samaras - Kofola CeskoSlovensko a.s. - Chairman & CEO



Dear investors, we finished third quarter of 2020, and we can proudly say that EBITDA in third quarter was the highest in the Kofola Group history. We are very satisfied with the strength of our traditional brands and our customers' loyalty. Also both OndrÃ¡Å¡ovka and KarlovarskÃ¡ KorunnÃ­, our important acquisitions, make me happy. Their integration is smooth and performance even above our expectations.



But there are also bad news. Currently, we all have to face second lockdown and its consequences on our personal lives and businesses. Mainly, HoReCa segment is reporting huge losses. However, due to strong summer season,